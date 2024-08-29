Hiker from North Carolina found dead near remote Colorado River trail in Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a solo backpacker whose body was found near a rugged and remote trail along the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park. The National Park Service said Thursday that the 60-year-old from North Carolina was located Wednesday along a route accessible from the North Rim on a river bend northwest of Grand Canyon Village on the South Rim. The man’s name and hometown weren’t made public. The Park Service says he was reported missing Tuesday after failing to check in with a family member. He is believed to be the sixth person to die at the canyon in less than a month and the 14th this year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.