Judge allows bond for fired Florida deputy in fatal shooting of Black airman

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A judge has allowed bond for a Florida sheriff’s deputy who was fired and charged with manslaughter after shooting a U.S. Air Force senior airman at the Black man’s apartment door. Former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of manslaughter with a firearm. It’s a rare charge against a Florida law enforcement officer. Duran’s body camera recorded him shooting Roger Fortson immediately after the airman opened his door holding a handgun pointed at the floor. Duran had been mistakenly sent there regarding a domestic disturbance. He said he fired in fear for his life. Bond was set Thursday at $100,000.

