Mississippi sheriff sets new security after escaped inmate was captured in Chicago

HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff’s department says it has set new security procedures since an inmate escaped and fled to Chicago. The fugitive, Joshua Zimmerman, was arrested last week after a 15-hour standoff with police at a restaurant near the Democratic National Convention. Zimmerman was wearing street clothes and was not handcuffed when he fled from the DeSoto County Courthouse in Hernando, Mississippi, on June 14. The sheriff’s department says weaknesses exposed by the escape have been rectified, but it won’t disclose details. A former deputy jailer was arrested. Zimmerman is also accused of shooting a woman to death last year in Texas.

