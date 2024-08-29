Pop group ABBA ask Donald Trump to stop using their songs, but Trump team says they have the OK

NEW YORK (AP) — Swedish supergroup ABBA has asked Donald Trump to stop using their music at campaign rallies, but the Republican presidential nominee’s campaign says it has permission. The band said it found “unauthorized use” of their music and videos at a Trump event. Trump’s team says it has the permission from the two giant performing rights organizations. ABBA joins a long list of performers who’ve objected to Trump using their songs. This cycle, Celine Dion has asked the candidate to stop using “My Heart Will Go On” and Beyoncé blocked Trump from using her song “Freedom.”

