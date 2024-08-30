Arizona office worker found dead in a cubicle 4 days after last scanning in

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Four days after last scanning in for work, a 60-year-old office worker in Arizona was found dead in a cubicle at her workplace. Tempe police say she never left the building after last reporting for work. Denise Prudhomme worked at a Wells Fargo corporate office. Police say she was found dead in a third-floor cubicle on Tuesday, Aug. 20. She last scanned into the building on Friday, Aug. 16. Her cause of death has not been determined, but police say the preliminary investigation found no obvious signs of foul play. Wells Fargo says it’s “deeply saddened” by her death.

