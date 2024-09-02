Tunisia’s electoral authority approves just 2 candidates to challenge Saied. 1 has been detained
Associated Press
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s electoral authority has approved just two candidates to challenge President Kais Saied in upcoming elections in the struggling North African country. One of them was promptly arrested. A lawyer for businessman candidate Ayachi Zammel said he was taken into custody Monday in an investigation into allegations relating to falsification of signatures from registered voters. Tunisia’s electoral authority confirmed that only incumbent Saied and opposition figures Zammel and former parliament member Zouhair Maghzaoui could run for president. Observers have expressed alarm at growing signs of democratic backsliding in Tunisia. Saied has imprisoned political opponents, suspended parliament and rewritten the constitution.