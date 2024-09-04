They made a movie about Trump. Then no one would release it

NEW YORK (AP) — By a landslide, “The Apprentice” is the most controversial movie of the fall. It stars Sebastian Stan as a young Trump under the tutelage of Roy Cohn while he’s trying to make a name for himself in 1980s New York real estate. “The Apprentice” has had one of the most tortured paths to movie theaters of any 2024 release. And the drama might just be getting started. “The Apprentice” is due to open in theaters just weeks before the election. Trump’s reelection campaign has called it “election interference by Hollywood elites.” Its makers believe the film is a fair representation of the former president. They call it an origin story of a win-at-all-costs ideology.

