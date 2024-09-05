Atlantic City’s top casino underpaid its online gambling taxes by $1.1M, regulators say
Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators say Atlantic City’s top-performing casino, the Borgata, underpaid some of its internet gambling taxes twice by taking almost $15 million more in credits than it was entitled to. That led the casino to pay $1.1 million less than it should have. The state Division of Gaming Enforcement ordered the Borgata to pay the full amount of taxes due, with penalties and interest totaling $1.3 million, along with a $75,000 civil penalty. The state says the money has already been paid. The Borgata declined to comment.