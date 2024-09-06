The former Uvalde schools police chief asks a judge to throw out the charges against him

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The former Uvalde, Texas, schools police chief is asking a judge to throw out the criminal indictment against him over the slow law enforcement response to the 2022 school shooting massacre. Pete Arredondo’s lawyers question whether the 10 charges of child endangerment and abandonment apply to the former chief. Arredondo has been described as the on-site “incident commander” as nearly 400 federal, state and local officers waited more than 70 minutes to breach a classroom and kill the shooter. Arredondo has said he’s been scapegoated. The shooting at Robb Elementary School killed 19 students and two teachers.

