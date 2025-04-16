Skip to Content
Volunteers and people in need flock to the new Rexburg Soup Kitchen

By
today at 5:44 PM
Published 6:11 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rexburg Soup Kitchen has been open for just over three weeks, and organizers say it is already benefiting more people than expected.

The organization is serving 100 meals on average to people in need each week.

Organizers say they've also been delighted by the sheer number of people who have volunteered to help. They say they'll have volunteers booked till late May or early June.

"I have been amazed at the variety of circumstances that people come from. We've had senior citizens, we've had young adults. We've had single parents with young children, just a variety of people coming in, and it's great to see the entire community coming in. For those who need help, and we're happy to help whoever with whatever we can do for them, if possible," said Co-founder of the Rexburg soup kitchen, Margo Merrill.

Ariel Jensen

