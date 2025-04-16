Snow, rain and gusty winds for Thursday

For Wednesday night and early Thursday, there is a chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37°. Winds from the southwest around 15 to 25 mph, with wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

For Thursday, we’ll see scattered snow and rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near the mid 40’s. North winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

For Thursday night, there is a chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies. A low temperature in the lower 30’s. North winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Mostly sunny for Friday with a high temperature around 50°. North northeast winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY: