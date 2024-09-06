Treasury recovers $1.3 billion in unpaid taxes from high wealth tax dodgers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS has collected $1.3 billion from high wealth tax dodgers since last fall, the agency says, crediting spending that has ramped up collection enforcement through President Joe Biden’s signature climate, health care and tax package signed into law in 2022. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel traveled to Austin, Texas, Friday, to tour an IRS campus and announce the latest milestone in tax collections as Republicans warn of big budget cuts for the IRS if they take over the White House and Congress.

