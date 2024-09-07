Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim they shot down another US MQ-9 drone

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed they shot down another American-made MQ-9 drone flying over the country, marking potentially the latest downing of the multimillion-dollar surveillance aircraft. The rebels say the U.S. responded with airstrikes over Houthi-controlled territory. The U.S. military told the AP it was aware of the claim but has “received no reports” of American military drones being downed over Yemen. The rebels offered no pictures or video to support the claim. However, the Houthis have repeatedly downed General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drones in the years since they seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014. Those attacks have exponentially increased since the start of the Israel-Hamas war and the Houthis launched their campaign targeting shipping in the Red Sea corridor.

