What the Trump-Clinton debate might tell us about Tuesday’s match with Harris

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump claimed she would raise viewers’ taxes and accused her of supporting open border policies that had allowed an influx of unvetted and dangerous migrants into the country. He blamed her for a litany of the current administration’s failures and cast her potential presidency as four more years of the same. But Trump wasn’t facing Vice President Kamala Harris. It was Hillary Clinton on the debate stage. As Trump and Harris prepare to face off for the first — and potentially only — time Tuesday, his three debates against Clinton in 2016 provide a clear illustration of the challenges facing both candidates.

