Sweden gets a new foreign minister after Billström’s shock departure last week

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A new foreign minister has been named in Sweden nearly a week after the post was vacated in a surprise resignation. The move to appoint Maria Malmer Stenegard on Tuesday came after Tobias Billström said on Sept. 4 that he was leaving the government in a shock departure. Malmer Stenegard had previously been migration minister. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also made other changes to his center-right government as part of a Cabinet shakeup.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.