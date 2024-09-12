Tropical Storm Ileana forms in Pacific off Mexico, heads toward Los Cabos resorts

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Ileana has formed off the Pacific coast of Mexico and is headed on a forecast path toward the resort-studded area of Los Cabos. The National Hurricane Center says Ileana is centered about 240 miles south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas. A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of the Baja California peninsula. Ileana has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is expected to strengthen. Ileana is forecast to pass over the state of Baja California Sur and move into the Gulf of California by early Saturday. Forecasters predict 4 to 6 inches of rain, with up to 8 inches in coastal areas of Michoacan, Colima, and Jalisco states through early Friday.

