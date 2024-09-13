Canadian man admits shootings that damaged electrical substations in the Dakotas

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to federal crimes for shootings at electrical substations and an oil pipeline in the Dakotas that caused $1.7 million in damages. Cameron Monte Smith pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Bismarck, North Dakota, to two counts of destruction of an energy facility — one in North Dakota and one in South Dakota. The Bismarck Tribune reports that he could face up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each charge. A plea agreement calls for Smith to pay restitution.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.