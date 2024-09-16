2 people reported dead in China as Typhoon Bebinca is downgraded to a tropical storm

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say two people have died in eastern Jiangsu province as Typhoon Bebinca brought torrential rains and powerful winds before easing into a tropical storm. Two residents of Zhoushi Town, about 31 miles northwest of Shanghai, were hit by a falling high-voltage power line and electrocuted, state broadcaster CCTV said Tuesday. They are the only known deaths thus far to be caused by Bebinca, which swept over the megacity of Shanghai and neighboring provinces on Monday, flooding roads with water and broken tree branches and knocking out power to some homes. Shanghai, which has 25 million people, is rarely hit by typhoons, which usually make landfall farther south in China.

