A Waffle House customer fatally shot a worker, police say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a Waffle House customer fatally shot an 18-year-old worker. Laurinburg police say officers responding to a report of shots fired at the restaurant early Friday found Burlie Dawson Locklear of Red Springs suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital. Police say the customer ordered food, became verbally abusive to staffers and fired two shots toward the restaurant as he walked back to his vehicle with his order. News outlets report police were looking for the shooter and have obtained a warrant. The restaurant chain said in a statement that Locklear was a victim of an outrageous act of violence.

