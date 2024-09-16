Former Uvalde schools police chief makes first court appearance since indictment

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The former schools police chief in Uvalde, Texas, made his first court appearance on criminal charges that accuse him of failing to take sufficient action during the Robb Elementary School shooting in 2022. Pete Arredondo has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of child endangerment and abandonment. Another former Uvalde school police officer, Adrian Gonzales, faces similar charges and pleaded not guilty during a court hearing in July. Arredondo’s attorney has argued that his actions were not criminally negligent. Family members of some of the victims attended the procedural pretrial hearing in Uvalde. Another court hearing was scheduled for later this year.

