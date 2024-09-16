Senate to vote again on IVF protections in election-year push

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate will vote for the second time this year on legislation to establish a nationwide right for in vitro fertilization. It’s Democrats’ latest election-year attempt to put Republicans on the defensive on women’s health issues. The bill has little chance of passing this Congress, and Republicans have already blocked the same bill. But Democrats are hoping to use Tuesday’s vote to put pressure on Republican congressional candidates and lay out a contrast between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in the presidential race. Trump has sought to capitalize on the issue and called himself a “leader on IVF.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.