Votes for Cornel West and Claudia De la Cruz will count in Georgia for now

ATLANTA (AP) — In yet another reversal, votes in Georgia for presidential candidates Cornel West and Claudia De la Cruz will count for now. The Georgia Supreme Court on Sunday paused orders that had disqualified both. The move comes as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office says military and overseas ballots will be mailed beginning Tuesday with West and De la Cruz listed as candidates. They could still be disqualified by the state high court after their appeals, which would mean votes for them would be discarded. West is running as an independent in Georgia. De la Cruz is the nominee for the Party of Socialism and Liberation but she technically qualified for the Georgia ballot as an independent.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.