Wisconsin’s voter-approved cash bail measures will stand under judge’s ruling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge says stricter cash bail measures that voters approved last year will stand despite procedural flaws. The decision Monday from Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Lanford came in a lawsuit filed by criminal justice advocates over two constitutional amendments, State elections officials and the Legislature say the lawsuit was a cynical attempt to undo election results. Lanford ruled that technical violations didn’t warrant overturning the elections results. One amendment allows judges to consider past convictions for violent crimes when setting bail for someone accused of a violent crime. Another allows judges to consider a defendant’s risk to public safety, including their criminal history.

