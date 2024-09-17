Édgar Barrera, Bad Bunny and Karol G lead the 2024 Latin Grammy nominations

NEW YORK (AP) — Édgar Barrera, the producer and songwriter known for his work with artists such as Madonna, Karol G, Peso Pluma, Shakira and Grupo Frontera, leads the Latin Grammy nominations for a second year in a row. This year he’s up for nine awards. Last year, he was nominated for 13 and won three. The Latin Recording Academy announced this year’s nominees in a livestream Tuesday. Just behind him are some of his collaborators, like Karol G and Bad Bunny. Those giants of reggaetón and beyond are tied with eight nominations each. The 25th annual Latin Grammy Awards will take place on Nov. 14 in Miami. They will broadcast live on Univision, Galavisión and ViX.

