Mother and grandparents indicted on murder charge in death of emaciated West Virginia girl
Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A grand jury has returned a murder indictment against the mother and two grandparents of a 14-year-old West Virginia girl whose emaciated body was found in her home. The death of Kyneddi Miller prompted a state investigation into whether law enforcement and child protective services could have intervened to prevent it. A criminal complaint says deputies reported that her body was “emaciated to a skeletal state” when found in April. Felony child neglect charges initially were filed against the girl’s mother, Julie Miller, and grandparents Donna and Jerry Stone. On Tuesday the grand jury indicted them on charges of murder and child neglect resulting in death.