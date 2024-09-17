US and UN condemn slaying of environmentalist in Honduras

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. State Department and other global leaders have denounced the slaying of another environmental leader in rural Honduras. The killing added to mounting concern of ongoing violence against environmentalists in Latin America. Honduran President Xiomara Castro confirmed the killing of Juan López on Saturday in the rural Caribbean region of Colón. That’s where a number of environmentalists battling mining projects have been slain in recent years. Castro called his death a “vile murder” and promised to investigate the slaying. The assistant U.S. secretary of state for Western Hemisphere Affairs on Tuesday echoed Castro and other Honduran leaders in demanding justice for López.

