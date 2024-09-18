Air Force to deploy Osprey aircraft in weeks following review over deadly crash

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (AP) — Air Force Special Operations Command says it is weeks from deploying its fleet of CV-22B Osprey aircraft for counter terror operations, after grounding its crews in the wake of a fatal crash last November in Japan. Its top commander said Wednesday that the command has taken a hard look at the issues that have challenged the fleet since that crash, which killed eight service members. The Osprey can fly like both a helicopter and an airplane and has faced four fatal crashes in the last two years, killing a total of 20 service members. The Ospreys will still have flight restrictions, though.

