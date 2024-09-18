City approves plan for Oklahoma hoops, gymnastics arena in $1.1B entertainment district

The Norman City Council has approved a plan for a $1.1 billion entertainment district that would include a new arena for Oklahoma basketball and gymnastics. The City Council voted 5-4 after midnight Wednesday for the district that in addition to Oklahoma athletics, would host concerts, trade shows, meetings, graduations and other events. Oklahoma men’s basketball coach Porter Moser said on social media the new facility would be a “game changer.” Oklahoma has played basketball at the Lloyd Noble Center since it opened in 1975. Residents can still call for a referendum, which would lead to a public vote.

