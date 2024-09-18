Lawsuits buffet US offshore wind projects, seeking to end or delay them

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (AP) — Opponents of offshore wind around the U.S. are pelting the projects with lawsuits, seeking to cancel them or tie them up for years in costly litigation. It’s just the latest challenge the industry must overcome, along with escalating prices, shaky supply chains, and some highly publicized turbine failures. There are 13 cases pending in federal courts targeting offshore wind projects, and more in state courts. Opponents cite concerns about impacts on the marine environment and the cost of wind power, while supporters say it is a promising way to flight climate change and criticize what they call frivolous legal action.

