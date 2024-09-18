Los Angeles area sees more dengue fever in people bitten by local mosquitoes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles area is seeing more cases of people with dengue fever without traveling outside the United States, a year after the first such case was reported in California. That’s according to public health officials Wednesday, who say at least three people are believed to have contracted the illness after being bitten by mosquitoes in the region this month. Locally acquired dengue is extremely rare. Most previous cases in California were associated with traveling to a region where dengue is common. Dengue cases have been surging globally, aided by warmer weather brought on by climate change.

