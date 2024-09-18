Senator’s son to change plea in 2023 crash that killed North Dakota deputy

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The adult son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer is expected to change his plea on Friday in connection with a pursuit and crash that killed a North Dakota sheriff’s deputy last year. Ian Cramer was scheduled to go to trial beginning Tuesday on homicide and other charges. But a court document filed Wednesday indicates he will change his plea on Friday. The details of his change of plea weren’t immediately clear. Ian Cramer has been in jail in Washburn on $500,000 cash bail. His father has said he “suffers from serious mental disorders which manifest in severe paranoia and hallucinations.” The December 2023 crash resulted in the death of Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin, 53.

