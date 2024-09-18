Thailand will indict ex-security personnel over the deaths of 78 Muslim protesters in 2004

BANGKOK (AP) — Prosecutors in Thailand say eight former security personnel accused of responsibility for the deaths of 78 Muslim men arrested 20 years ago will be indicted on murder charges. The 2004 case earned special notoriety because of the manner in which the victims died. They were arrested following a violent protest in southern Thailand, bound and loaded onto trucks, stacked like firewood. By the time the vehicles reached an army base, 78 had suffocated to death. The incident occurred shortly after a Muslim separatist insurgency erupted in Thailand’s southernmost provinces.

