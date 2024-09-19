Skip to Content
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs joins list of Hollywood stars charged with sex crimes

By
Published 1:32 PM

Associated Press

With his arrest this week, Sean “Diddy” Combs joins a short list of celebrities prosecuted for sex crimes in the wake of the #MeToo movement. The music mogul, who is accused of inducing female victims and male sex workers into drugged-up, sometimes dayslong sexual performances dubbed “Freak Offs,” is charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. The indictment against him lists allegations that go back to 2008. A judge Wednesday rejected the hip-hop mogul’s proposal that he await his sex trafficking trial in the luxury of his Florida mansion instead of a grim Brooklyn federal jail.

