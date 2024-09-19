Senate panel OKs action against Steward Health Care CEO for defying subpoena

BOSTON (AP) — Members of a Senate committee looking into the bankruptcy of Texas-based Steward Health Care have adopted two resolutions designed to hold CEO Ralph de la Torre in contempt for not testifying before the panel. Both resolutions will be sent to the full Senate for consideration. Thursday’s votes come after de la Torre refused to attend a committee hearing last week despite being issued a subpoena. An attorney for de la Torre says in a letter sent to the committee Wednesday that the committee’s request to have him testify would violate de la Torre’s Fifth Amendment rights.

