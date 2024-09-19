Young love can be hell. ‘Tell Me Lies’ showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer wants to write it that way

The Hulu series “Tell Me Lies” is about a toxic relationship between two college students, played by Grace Van Patten and Jackson White. Executive producer and showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer says she loves writing about relationships and they’re vital to humanity. She says she’s very mindful of respecting the weight of early relationships on a person’s life. Oppenheimer believes that when it comes to love, some YA writers have a “flippant aspect to it.” She is currently writing a series called “Second Wife” for her husband, actor Tom Ellis, and Emma Roberts. She says it’s a project that has “more heart.”

