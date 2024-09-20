A dozen Tufts lacrosse players were diagnosed with a rare muscle injury

BOSTON (AP) — A dozen Tufts University men’s lacrosse players have been diagnosed with a rare muscle injury following a voluntary, supervised 45-minute workout the team conducted. A university spokesperson said Friday that five of the players who were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis remained hospitalized. The workout on Monday was led by a graduate of the school who had completed Navy SEAL training. Rhabdomyolysis is a rare muscle injury where the muscles break down. It’s a life-threatening condition that can happen after an injury or excessive exercise without rest. The school is appointing an external, independent investigator to conduct a review of circumstances that led to the injuries.

