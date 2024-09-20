Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that nearly 98,000 people whose citizenship documents hadn’t been confirmed can vote in state and local races. The court’s decision Friday comes after officials uncovered a database error that for two decades mistakenly designated the voters as having access to the full ballot. Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and Republican Maricopa County recorder Stephen Richer had disagreed on what status the voters should hold. Richer asked the high court to weigh in. The swing state is unique in that it distinguishes between voters who can participate only in federal elections and those who can vote in federal, state and local elections. Eligibility for the latter classification requires submission of proof of citizenship.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.