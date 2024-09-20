Florida deputy accidentally shoots and kills his girlfriend, officials say

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A former north Florida deputy has been fired after telling investigators he accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend. Authorities reported Friday that Marion County Deputy Leslie Boileau said the shooting occurred while he and his girlfriend were cleaning guns. Ocala police found a woman at Boileau’s home late Thursday with a fatal gunshot wound and a 9mm handgun in her lap. Boileau said he accidentally discharged a loaded round while demonstrating the use of a rifle. He was arrested and charged with manslaughter. It wasn’t immediately known whether he had an attorney.

