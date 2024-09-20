Mississippi mayor says a Confederate monument is staying in storage during a lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Confederate monument that was removed from a courthouse square in Mississippi will stay in storage while a lawsuit over its future is considered. Grenada Mayor Charles Latham told The Associated Press on Friday that it is in a safe location. Two local residents are demanding that the 20-foot monument be put back. They sued the city Wednesday, a week after a crew dismantled the stone monument and took it from the place it had stood since 1910. The monument was covered with tarps after the city council voted to move it in 2020. The city’s proposed new site for it is behind a fire station.

