Pakistan suspends policemen applauded by locals for killing a blasphemy suspect

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities have suspended policemen who opened fire and killed a blasphemy suspect earlier this week, only to be applauded and showered with rose petals by local residents after the killing. The death of Shah Nawaz — a doctor in Sindh province who went into hiding after being accused of blasphemy — was the second such apparent extra-judicial killing by police in a week. Police say Nawaz was killed unintentionally when officers tried to stop two men on a motorcycle on Wednesday night. Instead of stopping, the men opened fire and tried to flee, prompting police to shoot. Nawaz, one of the men on the motorcycle, was killed.

