What to know about the growing conflict between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah

CAIRO (AP) — This week saw a dizzying escalation in the 11-month-old conflict between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah. First came two days of exploding pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah — deadly attacks pinned on Israel that also maimed civilians around Lebanon. Hezbollah’s leader vowed to retaliate, and on Friday the militant group launched dozens of rockets into northern Israel. Later in the day, Israel said it killed the commander of Hezbollah’s most elite unit with a strike in Beirut that left at least 14 dead. Many fear the events are the prelude to an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah. But both sides have repeatedly pulled back when reprisals appeared to be spinning out of control.

