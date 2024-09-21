A historic but dilapidated Illinois prison will close while replacement is built, despite objections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Corrections has spent September moving hundreds of inmates from Stateville Correctional Center in suburban Chicago in preparation for replacing the century-old lockup. The notorious prison has housed Leopold and Loeb and Richard Speck and was the location of John Wayne Gacy’s execution. The move has been staunchly opposed by the employees’ union. Workers want to keep Stateville open while its replacement is under construction. But a federal court stepped in last month and ordered the evacuation because of Stateville’s dilapidated condition. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31 opposes the court order and is bargaining with the department over where employees go if Stateville ceases operation during construction.

