Police chase in NYC, Long Island ends with driver dead and 7 officers, civilian taken to hospitals

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a police pursuit that began in New York City ended on Long Island with the shooting death of the driver, and seven police officers and a civilian were taken to hospitals for treatment. Nassau County’s police commissioner, Patrick Ryder, says officers tried to stop the driver in Queens, but he fled, hitting two police officers. Ryder says the driver hit several other police cars and a civilian’s car in Nassau County before going out of control and stopping on a berm, after which he was shot in a confrontation with officers trying to arrest him. The state attorney general’s office is investigating.

