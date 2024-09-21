Takeaways from AP’s report on warning signs about suspect in apparent Trump assassination attempt

Chelsea Walsh was in Kyiv as a nurse and aid worker in the early days of the war in Ukraine. Ryan Routh was there to recruit foreign soldiers to fight the Russians. But Walsh never saw him make much progress and instead watched him grow increasingly angry and unhinged. “Ryan Routh is a ticking time bomb,” she recalls telling U.S. Customs and Border Protection when she returned to the U.S. She says she later repeated her concerns in tips to the FBI and Interpol. Walsh says she never heard back. Routh is the man accused of stalking Donald Trump at the former president’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, in an apparent assassination attempt.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.