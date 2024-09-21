Trial in daytime ambush of rapper Young Dolph 3 years ago to begin in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The trial in the slaying of rapper Young Dolph is set to begin in Memphis, Tennessee. Proceedings are scheduled to begin Monday in Memphis in the trial of Justin Johnson. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting of the 36-year-old rapper, producer and independent music label owner. Authorities say Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was buying cookies at a Memphis bakery when he was gunned down in a daytime ambush in November 2021. Three other people were charged in the killing, which shocked Memphis and the entertainment world. His family and friends say Young Dolph’s legacy not only lies in his music, but also in his charitable works.

