Attacks by Islamic extremists are rampant in Africa’s Sahel. Here’s what we know about them

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Extremist attacks in the Sahel have been increasing. Last week, Islamic militants attacked Bamako, the capital of Mali. This was their first attack there in almost a decade. Last month, at least 100 villagers and soldiers were killed in Burkina Faso. The attack was carried out by al-Qaida-linked jihadis. Over the last decade, the Sahel has been plagued by extremist uprisings and military coups. Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso are now ruled by military leaders. The security situation has worsened since these juntas took power. Extremist groups like JNIM and Islamic State in the Sahel have been gaining strength. They have been attacking and terrorizing local populations.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.