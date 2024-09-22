Boy abducted from California in 1951 at age 6 found alive on East Coast more than 70 years later

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luis Armando Albino was 6 years old in 1951 when he was abducted while playing at an Oakland, California park. Now, more than seven decades later, Albino has been found thanks to help from an online ancestry test, old photos and newspaper clippings. The Bay Area News Group reported Friday that Albino’s niece in Oakland — with assistance from police, the FBI and the Justice Department — located her uncle living on the East Coast. A father and grandfather, Albino is a retired firefighter and Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam. That’s according to his niece, 63-year-old Alida Alequin. She found Albino and reunited him with his California family in June.

