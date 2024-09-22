Israel-Hamas war latest: Hezbollah fires over 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of Israel

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) — Hezbollah has launched over 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of northern Israel, with some landing near the city of Haifa, as the sides appeared to be spiraling toward all-out war following months of escalating tensions. The rocket barrage overnight and into Sunday set off air raid sirens, sending thousands of people scrambling into shelters. The Israeli military said rockets had been fired “toward civilian areas,” pointing to a possible escalation after previous barrages had mainly been aimed at military targets. The barrage came after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday killed at least 37 people, including one of Hezbollah’s top leaders as well as women and children.

