Pope denounces slaying of Honduran environmental defender

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has condemned the slaying of an environmental activist in Honduras. On Sunday, he joined international voices expressing concern over the killing. Juan López, the environmental leader, was gunned down earlier this month. He had spent years fighting mining companies to protect rivers and forests. Francis expressed solidarity with those whose basic rights were trampled. He spoke at the end of his Angelus message at the Vatican. The region has seen a wave of environmentalist slayings in recent years. Last week, Brian A. Nichols, assistant U.S. secretary of state, demanded justice for López. The United Nations called for an immediate and impartial investigation. Honduras is one of the deadliest countries for environmental defenders.

