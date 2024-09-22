US not responsible for surge of violence in Sinaloa, American ambassador tells Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar has rejected accusations by Mexico’s president that the U.S. shares some responsibility for cartel violence in Sinaloa state. On Saturday, Salazar said the U.S. was not to blame for the massacres in Sinaloa. The violence erupted after two Sinaloa cartel leaders were arrested in the U.S. in late July. The arrests involved the son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada. This sparked violent clashes between cartel factions and authorities. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador blamed the U.S. for the bloodshed. He claimed the U.S. operation to capture Zambada was illegal. Salazar denied U.S. involvement in the alleged kidnapping. The situation has strained U.S.-Mexico relations.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.